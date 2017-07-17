Farmington’s Nick Bonino throws out first pitch, Yard Goats smash Baysox, 9-3

(WTNH)–The Harford Yard Goats had won four of their last five heading into tonight’s game against the Bowie Baysox. Some good young talent starting to shine for the ‘Goats.

Speaking of talent, Farmington native Nick Bonino in the house to throw out the first pitch. The former Avon Old Farms star won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh.

He said the plate looked a little bit further away once he was actually out on the mound.

“It was a lot easier in the cage, I was warming up with Matt and I threw like ten strikes in a row,” Bonino said. “It looked a lot farther out there so I’m happy it didn’t bounce. That was pretty cool, I’ve never done that before.”

Bonino recently signed a 4-year, $16 million contract with the Nashville Predators, who his Pens beat in six games in the Cup Finals.

