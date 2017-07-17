Former Guilford star Craig Schlitter gets call-up to Hartford Yard Goats

By Published:

(WTNH)–A former Guilford baseball star joined the Yard Goats this past week. Twenty five year-old Craig Schlitter has pitched all over the country, but is obviously thrilled to be back close to home and one step closer to the big leagues..

Schlitter says his family is thrilled to have him back in the area.

“They knew it was a possibility, but didn’t want to believe it until it actually happened, so I was happy that I was able to make that happen. I just try to have fun playing, and that’s what it’s come down to at this point. I’ve gotten to meet a lot of guys and see a lot of parts of the country and a lot of different things.”

Schlitter will be back on the mound tomorrow night for the Yard Goats, so go support the local guy.

