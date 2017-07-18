Junior Joseph on UConn football ranking in preseason poll: “We have to win to get respect”

(WTNH)–Despite all of the optimism and the return of Randy Edsall to the sidelines, the UConn football team was picked last today in the East Division of the American Athletic Confernence preseason poll.

Players and coaches from all 12 teams were in Newport, Rhode Island the last couple days for the annual media meet and greet.

Edsall was a popular guy at today’s gathering. Despite what the media critics think, Edsall and his players have seen this move before.

“Been there before, it’s probably Chapter 20 in the book,” Edsall said. “Know how to deal with that, know what we want to do, and it just gives us an opportunity to go out there and prove people wrong.”

“We can’t blame no one but ourselves. We just have to win to get respect,” said UConn senior Junior Joseph. “That hasn’t been happening the past couple of years. We understand it’s our fault.”

South Florida was picked to win the league.

The Huskies open August 21 against Holy Cross.

