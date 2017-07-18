UConn defensive end Luke Carrezola has a field day at the AAC Clambake

(WTNH)–One of the fun things for players the last couple of days was the conference clam bake last night. Lots of lobsters for everyone to enjoy. The league has been doing this for a few years now and as you would imagine, it’s very popular.

UConn defensive end Luke Carrezola especially enjoyed the cookout. The Pennsylvania native was really filled up.

“Oh it was awesome, it was my first time having lobster, so I had three of them. It was a great time,” he said.

“I just had never had it until last night and it was great and I’m going to have it again.”

Not bad being a college athlete some days.

Linebacker Junior Joseph did not have lobster due to shellfish allergies. Camp opens next week for the Huskies.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff