Former University of New Haven star Eric Anderson, ex-Yale stud Brandon Sherrod lead team to convincing ‘W’ in Greater Hartford Pro-Am

(WTNH)–The Greater Hartford Pro-Am basketball league is in its second week of action, with some big names slipping into the gym. Former Yale star Brandon Sherrod and University of New Haven product Eric Anderson were on the floor on Wednesday night, leading their squad against a team led by New Haven legend Bobby Moore.

Quinnipiac’s Aaron Robinson was also showing out for his side. He was on fire from three-point range and scored buckets from all over the court. He finished with 32. The Bobcats have a good one in this kid, who plays alongside his twin Andrew at QU.

Check out the highlights above.

