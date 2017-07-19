Top prospect Brendan Rodgers raking for Hartford Yard Goats

If you haven’t seen the Yard Goats shortstop Brendan Rodgers yet, you better go soon. The top prospect in the Colorado Rockies system has been on quite a tear lately.

He hit three home runs last weekend against the Trenton Thunder and he can play shortstop with the best of them. Rodgers says that despite his billing as a top prospect, he still has lots to learn.

“I try not to think about it to much, just go out there and play hard, and hopefully good things will come,” he said.

