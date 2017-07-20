AP source: Sandoval to sign minor league deal with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A person with knowledge of his plans tells The Associated Press that Pablo Sandoval plans to sign a minor league contract to return to the San Francisco Giants.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

Sandoval technically will not be free to agree to a deal with a team until 1 p.m. Eastern Friday.

The Boston Red Sox released Sandoval on Wednesday when the third baseman didn’t report after being designated for assignment last week.

It officially ended the Boston tenure for the slugger, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations that came with the $95 million free agent contract he signed in 2014.

With the Red Sox unable to find a team willing to take on part of his salary, the 2012 World Series MVP with the San Francisco Giants moved on after a total of 161 games, 575 at-bats, 136 hits and 14 homers for Boston — but not a single one of them in the postseason.

