New Haven legend Bobby Moore still running in Hartford Pro-Am

(WTNH)–The Hartford Pro-Am is 20 years old, and New Haven’s Bobby Moore has been playing there for almost all of them. Every time he touches the ball, the public address announcer calls him, “The Legend.”

Moore played at Hillhouse and overseas. He was a top-three guard in the country coming out of high school. He says he loves playing in the Pro-Am.

“Since 2000, I’ve been here for a while. I’m like the oldest guy playing here now,” he said. “It’s good though, good competition, these young kids can play. They still keep me on my P’s and Q’s, so I still love the game. That’s it. It’s just something inside me.”

Guys still can’t handle Moore’s killer crossover.

Check out the video above for more.

