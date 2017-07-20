Quinnipiac’s Andrew and Aaron Robinson balling out at Greater Hartford Pro-Am

Published:

(WTNH)–One of the best things about the Hartford Pro-Am is all of the great storylines that come out of it.

On Wednesday, the Robinson twins (Aaron and Andrew) from Quinnipiac laced them up. Aaron went off for 32 points. He nailed ten threes in his last game. Andrew provided some good minutes as well.

The two say they’re often mistaken for one another.

“Especially walking around in the winter with hoodies on,” Aaron said. “People call me Andrew. I’ve basically become immune to it, to where if somebody says Andrew, I’ll just turn around.”

Check out the video for more.

