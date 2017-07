(WTNH)–UConn football recently held its media day. Coach Randy Edsall is back in charge, feeling a bit like the elder statesman.

“You come here now, and I’m the old man of the group in terms of the coaches. When I first came here I was the younger guy, now I’m the old guy so, but it’s fun and I’ll be glad when this is over so we can get back to work and finally get started now,” Edsall said.

The Huskies kick off August 31 against Holy Cross.

