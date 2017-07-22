Tremaine Williams perseveres through adversity

(WTNH) — Every fighter has the same story it seems and the toughest fights never take part in the ring. For New Haven’s Tremaine Mighty Midget Williams, he’s been through all the fights: friends, jail, probation and parole, and he’s still on his feet.

“I think i’m doing it my way now. I got (sic) a lot of distractions out of my life. I got refocused.”

He admits he wasn’t always focused. Back in 2014 before a fight at Madison Square Garden, he was arrested and sentenced to two and a half years for possession of an assault weapon and narcotics.

“For the better or for the worst? It made me lonely. When i’m thinking about boxing, it made me lonely and I suffered a depression from being lonely. It showed me that sometimes people don’t really care. If you can’t do nothing (sic) for nobody (sic,) they don’t care about you to be honest with you.”

Midget made it through prison, but the bell didn’t ring just yet.

“I came home in October and they told my grandmother she had about 90 days to live and in December she passed.”

His grandmother died in December of heart failure.

“The first person I would call after a fight would be my grandmother.”

Another person by Midget’s side was his trainer, Brain Clark, but things have changed.

“I’m a grown man. Since 9, you were like a father to me and everybody damn near in New Haven, but you get to this place where it’s my way or the highway so I hit I-95.”

Midget no longer trains at Ring One, Brian’s gym. He says there are no hard feelings.

“I love him. He’s one of the best coaches ever. I wanna be there for him on birthdays and graduations and care for him, love him. They say it takes a village to raise a child and I wanna have a family that will help raise a child to show him how to raise a child, then we only get better, generations get better.”

