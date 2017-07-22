Yale men’s basketball releases 2017-18 schedule

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale has firmly established itself as one of the top mid-major programs in the Northeast. Over the last three years, the Bulldogs have 63 victories, including one in the NCAA Tournament, have won two Ivy League titles and made an appearance in the inaugural Ivy League Tournament championship game.

In 2017-18, Yale gets the opportunity to host two of the other top contenders for Northeast mid-major supremacy. Vermont, which has won at least 20 games in each of the last nine years and went undefeated in America East play last year, visits the John J. Lee Amphitheater on Nov. 25. A little less than a month later, on Dec. 22, the Bulldogs welcome Monmouth to New Haven. The Hawks have captured back-to-back regular season MAAC titles and have won 55 games in the last two seasons.

Those are two of the many highlights to what should be a very challenging 2017-18 Yale schedule. The Bulldogs play 11 games against teams that won at least 20 games a year ago and six against teams that played in the NCAA Tournament. Yale also faces defending postseason NIT champion TCU.

The season kicks off on Nov. 10 at Creighton. Two days later, the Bulldogs will be in Madison, Wisconsin to face the University of Wisconsin. The home opener is set for Nov. 14 against South Carolina State, the first of 13 games in the friendly confines of Lee Amphitheater.

Ivy League play kicks off on Jan. 12 against Brown, and the regular season wraps up when Penn and Princeton visit Lee Amphitheater on Mar. 2-3.

Here are other notes on the 2017-18 schedule:

There are a total of 30 games (17 on the road and 13 at home).

Four of Yale’s first five games are part of the host rounds of the College Basketball Experience Hall of Fame Classic. In addition to Creighton, Wisconsin and South Carolina State, the Bulldogs play at Alcorn State as part of the Classic on Nov. 22.

During non-conference play, Yale has games in nine different states (Connecticut, Nebraska, Wisconsin, New York, Mississippi, Delaware, Texas, Pennsylvania and Georgia).

The Bulldogs play 12 games in the first 33 days of the season.

For the first time since 1945-46, Yale won’t play one of the other Division I schools in Connecticut. The Bulldogs have won their last 10 games against Division I in-state opponents.

Yale will be playing nine of its opponents for the first time (Creighton, South Carolina State, Curry, TCU, St. Bonaventure, Iona, Monmouth, Kennesaw State and Elms).

The game at Iona is another matchup of top mid-major programs. The Gaels have eight straight 20-win seasons and are the defending MAAC Tournament champions. Iona lost to Oregon in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Three opponents lost in the championship game of their conference tournaments – Alcorn State in the SWAC Tournament, Lehigh in the Patriot League Tournament and Albany in the America East Tournament.

In last year’s 98-90 win at Washington to open the season, Yale faced Markelle Fultz, who later became the first pick in the NBA Draft. The Bulldogs get a look at one of the top players in the nation this season when they play at Wisconsin. Ethan Happ was the Big Ten Rookie of the Year and is a preseason All-America candidate.

The Ivy League Digital Network has video of all home games and the seven league road games (unless there is national television coverage).

Game times and television information will be released at a later date.

Report filed by Tim Bennett (timothy.bennett@yale.edu), Yale Sports Publicity

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor