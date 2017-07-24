Jonquel Jones dunks at WNBA All-Star Game

(WTNH) — It was all the talk in women’s basketball this weekend.

Jonquel Jones with a dunk at the WNBA All-Star Game.

“It was fun. I was happy that I was able to do that on that stage and I was happy that I was able to give that to the fans,” said Jones.

The normally reserved Jones was pretty excited about all the attention the play received.

“I’ve been doing it for a while but I’ve never been able to do it in a game,” explained Jones. “So, I was really shocked. I think me and my brother were just chilling in my room after the game when and we were getting ready to go downstairs and join the rest of my family and SportsCenter came on and it was number five and we started screaming and jumping around and people were probably passing by saying, ‘what the heck is going on in there, let’s call the police or something.'”

And now that’s she’s dunked in an All-Star Game, of course fans back here are going to want to see one.

Jones says she will try but the timing has to be right.

“Next time I get the opportunity and we’re up by a lot I’ll do it,” said Jones. “But if it’s a close game I don’t want to chance it and I’ll just put it in the rim.”

Connecticut Sun Head Coach Curt Miller coached Jones this weekend in Seattle and he says she is showing the rest of the league just how good she really is.

“The peer reaction, the other WNBA stars, the UConn stars, on how they regard her and talk about her future.” said Coach Miller. “…You know she’s humble. She’s quick to give credit to her teammates. She will keep working on her game but I think that’s the biggest testament on what kind of star she can become when other superstars in the sport are so high on her.”

