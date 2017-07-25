PawSox brass meet with Worcester city officials

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester is stepping up its efforts to lure the Pawtucket Red Sox to the city.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that PawSox brass including chairman Larry Lucchino and vice chairman Mike Tamburro — a Worcester native — met with by City Manager Ed Augustus, Mayor Joe Petty and other officials last week to discuss a possible move.

The visit included a tour of the Canal District neighborhood adjacent to a vacant property, the site often mentioned as a possible location for a ballpark.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate’s lease at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket runs out in 2020 and the team wants a new ballpark.

Rhode Island officials have said they want to keep the team, but have not been able to reach a financing deal for a new stadium.

