UConn signs $32 million sponsorship extension with Nike

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has signed a $32.45 million sponsorship extension with Nike.

The deal will have the apparel-maker provide UConn athletic teams with uniforms, footwear, practice gear, other apparel and equipment through the 2022-23 academic year.

The school says Nike also will make cash payments to the school.

Nike has been the apparel provider for UConn athletics since 2008, when it signed the first all-sports deal in school history.

That 10-year, $46 million deal, was one of the biggest in the country at the time.

It has allowed Nike to use the university brand on products, advertise at UConn athletic venues and receive free tickets to game.

