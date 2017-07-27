If you ball out at the Hartford Pro-Am, you’re going to get a nickname

(WTNH)–One of the best things about the Hartford Pro-Am is the personality of it. You’ve got to credit public address announcer Jamal Fulton for that.

They call him Shaq because he (sort of) looks like Shaquille O’Neal.

The Hartford native has been known to give players nicknames, but he says guys have to earn it.

“You’re going to have to put in a lot of work to get a nickname here. It’s just like the Rucker or the Drew League, or something like that. You’ve got to come in and when the lights are on, if you put on, you’re going to get a nickname,” Fulton says.

“I’m not going to give you a nickname because you scored 24 points one game. You’ve got to keep doing it, do something that’s going to electify the crowd, and then you’re going to get a nickname.”

More Pro-Am action takes place Friday at SMSA in Hartford.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff