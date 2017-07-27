Now tied for first in East, Connecticut Sun are playing with target on their backs

The Connecticut Sun are tied for first place in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference–the same Sun team that really struggled last season.

Players on the roster just got better over the offseason, and the Sun now have a target on their backs. All-Star Alyssa Thomas says they are aware of it, and look forward to the challenge.

“Now we do have pressure on our shoulders, there is talk about the playoffs, there’s talk about finishing high in the standings,” Thomas said. “I think we need to play with that chip on our shoulder and know that teams are going to come at us really hard.”

The Sun face Washington on Friday night at 7 pm.

