Now tied for first in East, Connecticut Sun are playing with target on their backs

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) moves to the basket against Dallas Wings' Jordan Hooper, rear, during the second half of an WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 20, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. The Sun won 89-78. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Connecticut Sun are tied for first place in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference–the same Sun team that really struggled last season.

Players on the roster just got better over the offseason, and the Sun now have a target on their backs. All-Star Alyssa Thomas says they are aware of it, and look forward to the challenge.

“Now we do have pressure on our shoulders, there is talk about the playoffs, there’s talk about finishing high in the standings,” Thomas said. “I think we need to play with that chip on our shoulder and know that teams are going to come at us really hard.”

The Sun face Washington on Friday night at 7 pm.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s