New Haven’s Elm City Express have been a success from the start

(WTNH)–The Elm City Express getting ready for a conference championship tomorrow night. From the word go, the Express have been a success. It all started on a cold January day.

“In January, we came out here early in the morning, around 9, 9:30, adn we just had probably 50-60 guys, and they just put us through a couple of drills to warm up and then they just let us play,”

Since then the Elm City Express hasn’t looked back. The Express are New Haven’s professional soccer team. They’re playing in the NPSL Northeast Conference Final on Friday against Clarkstown.

“It’s going to take a lot of heart,we’re going to have to come out strong I think its going to be a physical game.”

The Express have tons of heart. The team is a mixture of hard-nosed guys like Guilford’s Sean O’Brien, who plays anywhere on the field. They’ve also got players like Chris Hernandez, who at 17, was playing Major League Soccer.

“It’s surreal, you can always dream about playing at a high level but being 17 and being able to do it for a living it’s something that not a lot of people get to do,” he said.

The Express formed this year. The league is strictly pros, no collegiate athletes. And since those cold January practices, everything has been a blast.

