New Haven’s soccer team, the Elm City Express, “ready for a fight” in their conference final on Saturday

(WTNH)–Saturday is a big day for New Haven’s professional soccer team, the Elm City Express.

They’ve advanced to the National Premier Soccer League Northeast conference final, and are taking on Clarkstown Soccer Club out of New York.

The match is set for 7 p.m. at Reese Stadium.

The Express are in their inaugural season of competition, and went 9-1-2 during the regular season, winning their division. A victory Saturday, and the conference is theirs as well.

They say they’re preparing for a fight.

