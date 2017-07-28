Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez, Doc Gooden among MLB legends who will take on Bluefish legends next weekend

(WTNH)–Some MLB legends will take the field in Bridgeport next Saturday (August 5), as they face a team of former Bluefish stars.

The MLB team will include former Major Leaguers Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez, who starred for the Yankees during their championship runs in 1998, ’99, and 2000, Mets great Doc Gooden, Red Sox legend Bill “Spaceman” Lee, and former closer Keith Foulke, who put the final nail in the coffin on the Curse of the Bambino back in 2004.

Mets great Tim Teufel and Yankees outfielder Ruben Sierra are also scheduled to play for the MLB legends team.

The Bluefish team will include Luis Lopez, Willie Updshaw, Mike Porzio and Mike Moras, among others.

The game is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 5th at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard.

