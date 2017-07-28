Southington’s Jay Rose is back with UConn football, ready to contribute

(WTNH)–There’s a whole new vibe surrounding the UConn football team heading into this season.

It was obvious today in Storrs, as the Huskies talked about opening camp on Saturday under new and old coach Randy Edsall. One of the guys ready to get his UConn career going again is Southington’s Jasen Rose.

The Connecticut high school football Player of the Year from two years ago is back in a Husky uniform after leaving for personal reasons a year ago. Rose left under Bob Diaco but is getting a second chance under Edsall.

“When I first left, it didn’t take long for me to miss football, honestly. I didn’t think I’d play here again, but when I reached out to coach Edsall and we started talking, I came here and met with him, and he gave me the opportunity to come back and I took it,” Rose said.

He’s got a scholarship and all.

Rose was a standout QB at Southington High, but he’ll play tight end for the Huskies.

More stories by Henry Chisholm