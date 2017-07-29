Elm City Express win Northeast Conference

NEW HAVEN — The Elm City Express pro soccer team defeated the Clarkstown Soccer Club (N.Y.) 3-1 at Reese Stadium in the NPSL Northeast Conference Final. The Express advance to the NPSL semifinals, which they will host, next Saturday. The Express jumped out to a 2-0 lead before allowing a penalty kick, then scoring an insurance goal to wrap up the victory.

More stories by Henry Chisholm