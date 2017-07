(WTNH)–There’s no doubting the talent of high school football in this state. Hamden Hall’s Luke Schoonmaker recently became the fourth Connecticut player in the last two seasons to committ to the University of Michigan.

A six-foot-six, 225 pound tight end for the Hornets, Schoonmaker gave his word to Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan last week.

Schoonmaker had a bunch of college offers, but chose Michigan over BC, Indiana and Pitt.

