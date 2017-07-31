Reports: Yankees acquire Sonny Gray in exchange for three top prospects

(WTNH)–The New York Yankees have acquired Oakland A’s ace Sonny Gray in exchange for three top prospects, according to multiple reports.

New York will part with coveted shortstop/outfield prospect Jorge Mateo, outfielder Dustin Fowler, and pitching prospect James Kaprielian.

The 27-year-old Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 16 starts this season. He will be a free agent after this season.

The addition of Gray gives the Yankees a sure-fire number 1 starter heading into the postseason, alongside 23-year-old Luis Severino (7-4, 3.03 ERA), a rejuvenated CC Sabathia (9-3, 3.66 ERA) and the up-and-down Masahiro Tanaka (8-9, 5.08 ERA).

New York acquired Jaime Garcia (5-7, 4.29) from the Minnesota Twins late last week.

Jorge Mateo was batting .300 with four homers and 26 RBI in 120 at-bats for Double-A Trenton. He was the subject of a SportzEdge piece last month.

