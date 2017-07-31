Reports: Yankees acquire Sonny Gray in exchange for three top prospects

By Published:
Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

(WTNH)–The New York Yankees have acquired Oakland A’s ace Sonny Gray in exchange for three top prospects, according to multiple reports.

New York will part with coveted shortstop/outfield prospect Jorge Mateo, outfielder Dustin Fowler, and pitching prospect James Kaprielian.

The 27-year-old Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 16 starts this season. He will be a free agent after this season.

The addition of Gray gives the Yankees a sure-fire number 1 starter heading into the postseason, alongside 23-year-old Luis Severino (7-4, 3.03 ERA), a rejuvenated CC Sabathia (9-3, 3.66 ERA) and the up-and-down Masahiro Tanaka (8-9, 5.08 ERA).

New York acquired Jaime Garcia (5-7, 4.29) from the Minnesota Twins late last week.

Jorge Mateo was batting .300 with four homers and 26 RBI in 120 at-bats for Double-A Trenton. He was the subject of a SportzEdge piece last month.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

