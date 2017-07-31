UConn’s Vontae Diggs loves his coach, wishes his teammates would sing

Published:

The UConn football team opened camp over the weekend. Randy Edsall says his Huskies have the talent to win this year. A lot will depend on how quickly they come together over the next few weeks.

This is a team set to prove its better than last years 3-9 record. Seniors Vontae Diggs and Arkeel Newsome– are looking forward to learning under Edsall and his staff.

Diggs has raised the bar for himself this season. The linebacker is not afraid to mix it up. We unleashed him with a microphone, and he went to work on his Husky teammates.

Check it out in the video above.

