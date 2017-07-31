WATCH: Tremont Waters goes off in Greater Hartford Pro-Am, talks adjusting to LSU

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Greater Hartford Pro-Am basketball league never disappoints. On Monday night, LSU-bound guard Tremont Waters showed up in Hartford to hoop it up with team Slamm.

The former Notre Dame of West Haven High School star went off for 36 points, showing his ability to score in a lot of ways. He also stepped it up on defense, sending back a dunk attempt with a ridiculous block.

Harte Nissan, led by Quinnipiac’s Chaise Daniels, was too much in the game, though, winning this one big.

Waters spent part of the summer at LSU, working on his game and getting ready for his freshman season. He spoke about that afterwards.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s