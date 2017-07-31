WATCH: Tremont Waters goes off in Greater Hartford Pro-Am, talks adjusting to LSU

(WTNH)–The Greater Hartford Pro-Am basketball league never disappoints. On Monday night, LSU-bound guard Tremont Waters showed up in Hartford to hoop it up with team Slamm.

The former Notre Dame of West Haven High School star went off for 36 points, showing his ability to score in a lot of ways. He also stepped it up on defense, sending back a dunk attempt with a ridiculous block.

Harte Nissan, led by Quinnipiac’s Chaise Daniels, was too much in the game, though, winning this one big.

Waters spent part of the summer at LSU, working on his game and getting ready for his freshman season. He spoke about that afterwards.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff