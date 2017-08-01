Southern Connecticut State legend Mike Mallory signs professional contract

By and Published:

(WTNH)–The world’s best intern (for us) and new Southern Connecticut State graduate Mike Mallory has announced that he’s signed on to play professional basketball in Europe.

Mallory is one of the most decorated athletes in SCSU history, and the all-time leading scorer not only in school history but in Northeast-10 Conference history. He put up 2,515 points in his four-year career.

The Waterbury native will be playing basketball for HKK Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Check out his highlight reel from his Southern days:

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s