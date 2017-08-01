Southern Connecticut State legend Mike Mallory signs professional contract

(WTNH)–The world’s best intern (for us) and new Southern Connecticut State graduate Mike Mallory has announced that he’s signed on to play professional basketball in Europe.

Mallory is one of the most decorated athletes in SCSU history, and the all-time leading scorer not only in school history but in Northeast-10 Conference history. He put up 2,515 points in his four-year career.

The Waterbury native will be playing basketball for HKK Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Check out his highlight reel from his Southern days:

