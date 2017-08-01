Suffield girls little league team visits Fenway Park

BOSTON (WTNH) — Members of Suffield‘s all-girls Pink Pugs little league team got to experience a special day at the home of the Boston Red Sox Monday.

The Pink Pugs were the guests of the Red Sox Monday as part of the CVS Health Batting Camp; where the girls got to work one-on-one with Boston Red Sox Hitting Coach Chili Davis as well as Assistant Hitting Coach, Victor Rodriguez. The team also got a chance to meet Red Sox player Brock Holt, and enjoy lunch in the dugout. The Pink Pugs had Fenway Park all to themselves Monday.

The Pink Pugs visit was one of nine scheduled camps at Fenway Park this baseball season and represents the first all-girls team to participate. The camps are made possible from the partnership between the Red Sox and CVS Health to reflect their shared commitment to New England children of all abilities.

More stories by Jesse Gosselin, News 8 Digital Executive Producer