Suffield girls little league team visits Fenway Park

Pink Pugs players pictured with Brock Holt from left to right are: Mya Johnson, Maddie Morello, Charlie Morello, Addie Holmes, Ashlee Caron, Maddie Agrafojo, Hannah Hadley, Sunny Sullivan, Elizabeth Strong and Abby Caron. (Photo provided by CVS Health)

BOSTON (WTNH) — Members of Suffield‘s all-girls Pink Pugs little league team got to experience a special day at the home of the Boston Red Sox Monday.

The Pink Pugs were the guests of the Red Sox Monday as part of the CVS Health Batting Camp; where the girls got to work one-on-one with Boston Red Sox Hitting Coach Chili Davis as well as Assistant Hitting Coach, Victor Rodriguez. The team also got a chance to meet Red Sox player Brock Holt, and enjoy lunch in the dugout. The Pink Pugs had Fenway Park all to themselves Monday.

Pictured with the players in the back row are: Victor Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox assistant hitting coach; Faith Weiner, senior director of community relations and corporate philanthropy for CVS Health; and Chili Davis, Boston Red Sox hitting coach. Pictured from left to right are players from the Pink Pugs team: Elizabeth Strong, Mya Johnson, Ashlee Caron, Sunny Sullivan, Hannah Hadley, Abby Caron, Charlie Morello, Addie Holmes, Maddie Morello and Maddie Agrafojo. (Photo provided by CVS Health)

The Pink Pugs visit was  one of nine scheduled camps at Fenway Park this baseball season and represents the first all-girls team to participate. The camps are made possible from the partnership between the Red Sox and CVS Health to reflect their shared commitment to New England children of all abilities.

