Before his unbelievable catch, Austin Jackson was a prized Yankees prospect

(WTNH)–Austin Jackson made one of the greatest catches of all-time (no exaggeration) on Wednesday night against the Red Sox, falling into the home bullpen at Fenway to rob a Hanley Ramirez home run.

Before he was robbing Red Sox, Jackson was actually a prized prospect in the New York Yankees organization. He was eventually traded, like many Yankees prospects back in the day, in a deal that brought back Curtis Granderson.

We decided to take a look back at Austin while he was in the minors, playing for the Norwich Navigators.

Here’s a transcript of our feature on him from a few years ago:

He might be the best basketball player in the Yankees organization.

“Yeah, I think you can say that,” Jackson says, laughing.

But baseball is his only sport now. The shining star in the Yankees farm system, what makes Austin Jackson so good?

“Speed, one, good arm, good instincts, can hit, can throw, what else do you want from a good baseball player?”

How about a love for the game? He’s got that too.

Jackson has a smile as big as the state he grew up in–Texas. The heat of being New York’s prized possession hasn’t gotten to him.

“There’s already enough pressure on baseball players, if you play the game like that, it will eat you up,” Jackson said. “You can only do what you’re capable of doing. You’re only one man, you can’t try to save a universe or anything like that.”

Jackson swooped down on the Yankees organization just a few years ago. He was drafted right out of high school. An all-state baseball and basketball player, Jackson signed a Letter of Intent to play both sports at Georgia Tech.

Instead, he decided to focus on baseball.

Big league baseball isn’t easy. At times, Jackson makes it look that way. The closer he gets to the Bronx, the more attention he’ll receive.

Tuning it out hasn’t been a problem.

“I watch a lot of cartoons. I like Ed, Edd and Eddy,” he said. “I think it just keeps me humble, reminds me I’m still a kid, I don’t want to grow up too fast.”

