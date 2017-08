(WTNH)–Last week, East Haven High School cross country runner and tennis player Nick Vessicchio was badly injured by a fallen tree. On Wednesday, the Yellow Jacket community came together to show their support for Nick.

This morning at the high school, Nick’s classmates took a break from enjoying their summer vacations to write a get-well card for their friend.

His cousin planned on bringing Nick the get-well cards today. She says she knows it will boost his spirits.

