First-place Connecticut Sun finally home after long road stint

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun spent a lot of time on the road during the first half of the season. Now, the first-place Sun get the chance to enjoy a lengthy homestand.

Six of their next seven games are at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Curt Miller’s ladies are currently tied for first in the Eastern Conference with Washington. Miller was named the WNBA’s Coach of the Month recently.

His team has been great at home so far this year, having won 7 of 10.

The Sun host former UConn star Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night. They say there’s no place like home.

