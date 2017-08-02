Madison’s All-Stars take home Connecticut Little League title

(WTNH)–Congratulations to the Madison 9/10 year old All-Stars, who brought home a Connecticut State Little League Championship for the very first time in the history of Madison Little League.

Madison scored five runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 7-1 victory over Trumbull National in the Little League 10U state championship game at the Kealey Complex in Stafford Springs on Monday/

With the win, Madison now advances to this weekend’s Northeast Regional in Cranston, Massachusetts and will be the Connecticut State Representative at the 10U level.

Madison finished with a tournament record of 11-1, all along relying on great pitching, solid defense and outstanding hitting. Madison outscored their opponents a combined 155-44 though out District, Sectional and State level tournament play.

Story sent in via ReportIt- Jim Maynard

