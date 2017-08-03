27-win Schooners Head To Postseason, Open With Plymouth At Home Tonight

GROTON, Conn. – They are called the Mystic Schooners, a member of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, even though they call Fitch High School, in Groton, home.

The Schooners went 27-17 in the regular season, best for a .614 winning percentage. To finish out, they went on a 9-1 stretch. Finishing in second place in the Southern Division, Mystic will host Plymouth for their playoff opener tonight at 6:05 p.m.

The team features 19 players born in Connecticut, have 20 members of their team playing for state schools. Pitcher Gavin Weyman, born in Bridgewater, Mass, pitches for UConn-Avery Point.

Two of their players are local heroes in New Haven County – former Amity stars Mike Appel, now pitching for Central Connecticut State and Chris Winkel, now at UCONN. (I have a feature story with them that’s coming to SportzEdge within the month).

Mystic is coached by Phil Orbe, who’s in his fifth season, along with assistants Scott Wosinger, who’s in his third year, and Steve Leonetti, who is spending his first summer with the Schooners. Their general manager and pitching coach is Dennis Long.

Appel is 4-1 out of the bullpen with a 1.66 ERA and Winkel, coming off his freshman season up at Storrs, is playing in the outfield and hitting .180.

(Note: The Danbury Westerners went 18-25 and finished fifth in the Southern Division. Pitching for them was Fairfield’s Eli Oliphant, also a former Amity product).

More stories by Matt Gad