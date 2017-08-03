Former UConn big man Charles Okwandu balling at Greater Hartford Pro-Am, coaching in winter

Published:

(WTNH)–The Hartford Pro-Am is getting ready for playoff hoops. One of the guys on the floor is former UConn big man Charles Okwandu. He’s playing for Team Slamm with Tremont Waters, and also spends his winters now coaching basketball at Twin Rivers in Hartford.

“I love it,” Okwandu said. “I’m trying to give back to the kids. Since I stopped playing, I’m trying to do something I love, so I decided to coach.”

Charles said the biggest thing he learned from Jim Calhoun is “being aggressive. If you want to be successful playing basketball, you have to work really hard.”

Check out our entire conversation with him below:

