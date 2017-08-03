From record-breaker at Ansonia to star at UConn, Arkeel Newsome says time flew by

Connecticut running back Arkeel Newsome (22) rushes for a touchdown ahead of Tulane safety Roderic Teamer (38) as teammate Tyraiq Beals (2) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

(WTNH)–It seems like just yesterday that Arkeel Newsome was ripping up the grass at Nolan Field in Ansonia.

Now a senior at UConn, the former Charger has turned himself into an impact performer in the American Athletic Conference. Tough to tackle at 5-foot-7, he led the Huskies in rushing last year, and was second in receptions.

He was also named to the preseason all-conference second team by Athlon Sports.

From those days terrorizing defenses in the NVL to just about four years of college ball, he says time has flown by.

“It’s crazy when I really look back on it, time flew. I didn’t believe it freshman year, people were telling me time was going to fly by. It actually did,” Newsome said. “I’ve learned a lot, I think I’ve gotten better as a person, guys helped me out. I met a lot of great people. It’s definitely been a great experience and this is what I want as a career.”

The Huskies open the season on August 31.

