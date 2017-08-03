Seven QB’s competing for UConn starting job; David Pindell the leader?

(WTNH)–Seven quarterbacks are on the UConn football roster, but only one can start when the season opens. Who’s it going to be?

Our guess would be junior college transfer David Pindell. He’s a guy who ran an offense similar to the one new UConn offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee, ran at Auburn.

Pindell ran that offense for Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., last season, throwing for 2,424 yards and 31 touchdowns and completing 64 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 459 yards and eight scores.

Pindell says he’s a guy who remains calm under pressure, which is a must in this up-tempo offense. Senior Bryant Shirreffs, Brandon Bisack and Donovan Williams are among the other guys who will fight it out.

“The guys that are in this competition are great people. It would be different if they weren’t great people, and really fun to be around,” Sherriffs said.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson