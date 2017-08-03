WATCH: Tremont Waters goes off for 48 at Greater Hartford Pro-Am

(WTNH)–He’s fresh out of high school, half the age of his backcourt mate Bobby “The Legend” Moore, and half the size of some of the seven footers he’s cashing teardrops over.

But make no mistake–Tremont Waters has been the best player at the Greater Hartford Pro-Am.

He’s a few months removed from leading Notre Dame-West Haven to one of its best seasons in school history and less than a month away from moving on campus at LSU, where he’s the school’s biggest recruit since Ben Simmons.

On the court at SMSA in Hartford, you can see why.

Playing against grown men and professionals who make a living playing overseas, Waters has been absolutely eye-opening. He’s shown an easy, elemental ability to get to the rim, knack for finishing over bigger and stronger defenders, and a silky-smooth jumper.

On Thursday night, he went for 48 points before he fouled out with minutes left in regulation. His Team Slamm ultimately fell to defending champion Cricket Wireless in double overtime.

SportzEdge was in the building as Waters went off, and we’ve got highlights of his outstanding performance above.

LSU, you’re getting a good one. A Diaper Dandy, a PTP’er, as Dickie V would say.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff