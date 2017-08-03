Yale’s Carm Cozza on passing of Notre Dame legend Ara Parseghian: “He had more influence on me than anyone”

(WTNH)–Legendary Yale football coach Carm Cozza got his start under another legend, Ara Parseghian. The former Notre Dame coach passed away Wednesday at the age of 94. He touched many lives along the way.

Parseghian is best known for turning around a struggling Notre Dame program in the late ’60s and early ’70s, winning two national championships. He walked away from coaching at the age of 51, and his focus became helping fight a genetic pedetric nerve disorder called Neimann Pick Disease, which took the lives of his three grandchildren.

Cozza played and coached under Parseghian. He called him an inspiration.

Check out our entire conversation with Carm in the video above.

