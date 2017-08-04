Berlin’s Ryan Preece thrilled to get chance with Joe Gibbs Racing

(WTNH)–Friday night was a big night of racing up at Stafford Motor Speedway. The Whelen Modified Tour stopped there

One of the hottest drivers in the sport right now is Berlin’s Ryan Preece. He’s been getting the call up to the big leagues on a regular basis by Joe Gibbs racing.

He got his first ever Xfinity win a couple of weekends ago, and followed that up with a 2nd place finish.

The up and coming driver will race again for Gibbs in Kentucky. On Friday, he was turning laps in Stafford. Thankful for the chance to race for Joe Gibbs.

