Diana Taurasi on Connecticut Sun fans: “They better not boo me”

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–17 years ago, she came to UConn with a lot of hype to live up to. It’s safe to say Diana Taurasi lived up to the billing–and then some. It’s also safe to call her the greatest women’s basketball player of all-time.

It’s been a big year for the four-time gold medal winner, three-time WNBA champ and three-time national champ.

Earlier in the season, she became the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. Taurasi also got married in May to former teammate Penny Taylor.

She says things are great, even the household chores.

Check out the video above for that, and much more, including her take on whether or not Connecticut Sun fans are allowed to boo her, and if she would play as herself in the new WNBA mode in the new NBA Live video game.

