Yale men’s hockey coach Keith Allain named to 2018 Olympic staff

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Keith Allain ’80, Yale’s Malcolm G. Chace Head Coach, will be on a United States Olympic Coaching Staff for a third time this winter. The former Yale goalie, who has compiled a .602 winning percentage and a national title over 11 seasons in New Haven, has been named an assistant coach for the 2018 U.S. squad that competes in the XXIII Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang, South Korea.

Allain, who has compiled a 205-129-38 record with the Bulldogs, joins a coaching staff headed by Tony Granato that will compete during the Feb. 9-25 games.

“I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to work with this staff and build a team that will represent our country with pride and compete intensely for a medal in South Korea,” said Allain, whose stint with the 2018 Olympians will be the fifth for a Yale coach (Tim Taylor was head coach in 1994, an assistant in 1984).

Allain, the first Yale graduate to serve as an Olympic hockey coach, was an assistant coach for the U.S. Team at the 1992 (Albertville) and 2006 (Torino) Winter Olympic Games, but there is much more to his international experience.

He was an assistant for the U.S. Team that won the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. He and that squad are now in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Allain also had the same role for Team USA in 2004 at the World Cup.

“Representing your country in an Olympic Games is the ultimate honor for an athlete, surpassed only by winning a medal for your country. We will all be working hard towards that goal,” said the coach who has led the Elis to six NCAA Tournament appearances including the 2013 national title.

His involvement with USA Hockey includes guiding the U.S. as head coach at the 2001, 2002 and 2011 IIHF World Junior Championships. He also assisted with the 2005 and 2006 U.S. National Teams at the world championships.

“I am excited to have been selected and grateful to President Peter Salovey, Athletic Director Tom Beckett and my current Yale players for allowing me the opportunity to pursue this dream,” said Allain, who earned a bronze medal at the World Championships during Yale’s 2010-11 run to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Filed by Steve Conn, Yale Associate AD & Sports Publicity Director

