Elm City Express advance to National Premier Soccer League finals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Something exciting happened in New Haven over at Yale.

The Elm City Express soccer team put on quite a show, drawing big crowds and playing some good soccer.

The band was in the house as usual over at Reese Stadium for the National Premier Soccer League semifinals.

Elm City took on a team from Oakland. There was no score in the first half until former Quinnipiac star Graciano Brito scored to put the Express up 1-0.

45 minutes plus five into the first half, the Express scored again as Shaquille Sanchez netted one on the breakaway right before the half.

That’s all the scoring in the game as Elm City got the win by a score of 2-0.

They will play for the league championship next Saturday night, making them the first Connecticut team since 1992 to reach a national final.

