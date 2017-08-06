Yankees place Holliday on disabled list with back strain

New York Yankees' Matt Holliday, left, and Aaron Judge on June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matt Holliday has a sore back to go along with his aching bat.

New York’s slumping slugger was placed on the disabled list Sunday by the Yankees, who are hoping a week off will help his injury and maybe give him a chance to regroup at the plate.

The move with the designated hitter was expected after Holliday tweaked his back while swinging during Friday night’s 7-2 loss to the Indians. He didn’t play in Saturday’s 2-1 win so he could get more treatment and be evaluated by the club’s medical staff.

The team described Holliday’s injury as a left lumbar strain.

“I hope that’s all it is,” manager Joe Girardi said before the series finale. “Backs are tricky, so you gotta get treatment and do what you have to do.”

Holliday is batting just .136 (11 of 81) with one homer and four RBIs since July 14. Before Saturday, he had just four hits in his past 23 at-bats.

The 37-year-old is hitting .229 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 88 games. This is his second DL stint this season. He missed the final 14 games of the first half with a viral infection.

The club recalled first baseman Garrett Cooper from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Holliday’s roster spot. The 6-foot-6 Cooper was with the club last month and batted .240 (6 of 25) with one RBI in eight games.

