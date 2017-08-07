2017 to be final season for Bridgeport Bluefish

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2017 season will be the last for the Bridgeport Bluefish.

The baseball team is leaving the Park City after city officials opted against the renewal of the team’s contract on Monday.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says the city plans to partner with Live Nation to make The Stadium at Harbor Yard into an amphitheater to host concerts there.

The city plans to invest about $15 million to develop it.

The Bluefish have played in Bridgeport for the last 20 years.

In a statement, Bluefish principal owner Frank Boulton said, “We are proud of the 20-year run the Bridgeport Bluefish have had. While we are disappointed the City decided to turn the ballpark into a 29-date concert venue, we wish them the best of luck, and we hope that all Bluefish fans will come out to support their first-place team as they drive towards a championship.”

More stories by Matt Dillane