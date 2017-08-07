UConn football notes: Donovan Williams moving to WR; Vontae Diggs out with knee injury

Published:

(WTNH)–Randy Edsall said today’s UConn football practice was probably the best of the pre-season, and the head Husky had some player developments to share.

Edsall announced that quarterback Donovan Williams is making the move to wide receiver.

He’s such a great athlete, and he wants to be on the field and Edsall wants him out there too.

Defensively, the Huskies are down a man, as senior linebacker Vontae Diggs is out with a grade 2 meniscus tear in his left knee. Diggs hopes to miss only a few weeks.

Check out the video for more.

