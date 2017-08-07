UConn football to host open practice and barbecue next week

From UConnHuskies.com:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – The UConn football team will hold an open practice at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Sunday, August 13. As part of the event, there will also be an exclusive season ticket holder BBQ.

Season ticket holders who renewed or purchased by the April 24 deadline are receiving an exclusive invitation to the BBQ, followed by UConn Football practice at 3:15 that is open to the general public. The BBQ will be catered by Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, the Official BBQ of the Huskies. The menu will include a choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken with sides, dessert and light refreshments. Fans must RSVP by Tuesday, August 8 at 5 p.m.

The open practice provides fans with the opportunity to watch the 2017 team prior to the season opener against Holy Cross on Thursday, August 31.

“I hope our fans are able to get out to the Rent for this event,” said head coach Randy Edsall. “It will be a great chance to see our team hard at work and also an opportunity for us to say hello at the end of practice to so many of our loyal supporters. I am really looking forward to it and I hope UConn Nation comes out in force.”

Parking lots will be open at 2 p.m., gates open at 3 p.m. with open practice beginning at 3:15 p.m. The BBQ will run during practice from 3-4:30 p.m. Season ticket holders attending the BBQ should enter the stadium through Gate C in order to obtain a BBQ ticket.

All other patrons should enter through Gate D. Parking, admission is free, and fans are asked to sit on the UConn sideline section of the stadium.

At the conclusion of practice, fans will be allowed to access the field to take Sideline Selfies with the team for 20 minutes. Fans are asked to use stairs between sections 125 and 126 to get onto the field.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor