UConn women’s basketball back at practice early thanks to Italy trip

By Published:

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is back at work already.

Yes, it’s a lot sooner than normal–but that’s because the Huskies are getting ready for a 10-day trip to Italy. It will be a great learning experience for all– and good for the newcomers basketball wise.

The program is no stranger to taking trips to Europe. It will be the fifth for overall for Geno Auriemma’s program. The first came right before the Huskies first National Championship in 1995.

The Huskies will play a handful of games while in Italy. For a lot of players, this will be their first trip.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s