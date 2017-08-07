UConn women’s basketball back at practice early thanks to Italy trip

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is back at work already.

Yes, it’s a lot sooner than normal–but that’s because the Huskies are getting ready for a 10-day trip to Italy. It will be a great learning experience for all– and good for the newcomers basketball wise.

The program is no stranger to taking trips to Europe. It will be the fifth for overall for Geno Auriemma’s program. The first came right before the Huskies first National Championship in 1995.

The Huskies will play a handful of games while in Italy. For a lot of players, this will be their first trip.

Check out the video above for more.

