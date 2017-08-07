Yale football family hits links to reminisce, talk glory days

(WTNH)–The Yale football team reports to camp in less than two weeks. On Tuesday, the Ivy League preseason poll will be released. Rumor has it that Yale will be picked fourth.

On Monday, football players from Yale’s great past hit the Yale golf course for some run and reminiscing. Former Bulldog great John Spagnolo was one of the guys back in town. His teammates even decided to run a play from 1978 that helped the Bulldogs beat Harvard.

They say it’s always good to be back in town.

“It’s just always good to be together, with old teammates, new teammates, alumns, guys who just played in recent vintage,” Spagnolo said.

After 145 years of Yale football–there are lots of great stories to tell.

