Yale football family hits links to reminisce, talk glory days

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Yale football team reports to camp in less than two weeks. On Tuesday, the Ivy League preseason poll will be released. Rumor has it that Yale will be picked fourth.

On Monday, football players from Yale’s great past hit the Yale golf course for some run and reminiscing. Former Bulldog great John Spagnolo was one of the guys back in town. His teammates even decided to run a play from 1978 that helped the Bulldogs beat Harvard.

They say it’s always good to be back in town.

“It’s just always good to be together, with old teammates, new teammates, alumns, guys who just played in recent vintage,” Spagnolo said.

After 145 years of Yale football–there are lots of great stories to tell.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s