Bluefish’s run in Bridgeport coming to an end after 20 seasons

By Published:

(WTNH)–It was a good run for the Bridgeport Bluefish. They made independent baseball in the state fun. After 20 years though, their run will come to an end after this season.

The city chose not to renew the team’s deal with Bridgeport. Officials want to develop the stadium at Harbor Yard into a concert venue. The Bluefish are at home on Tuesday night, starting a seven-game homestand.

The team’s general manager Paul Hermann says the focus for the rest of the season is baseball, and the fans.

Check out the video above for more.

