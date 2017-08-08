Hartford Pro-Am Highlights: Chris Czerapowicz goes off in Slamm’s win over Vantage

Published:

(WTNH)–The Hartford Pro-Am continues on Wednesday night up at SMSA. There’s been a lot of action so far with some big name players and down-to-the-wire games, none better than the one on Monday night between Pauly Chute Slamm and Vantage Sports.

This game had a little bit of everything–a dude from Davidson going off (Chris Czerapowicz), some sick dunks (from Rhode Island’s Kuran Iverson, a Hartford native and Xavier’s Tyrique Jones, from Bloomfield), a clutch buzzer beater by a former WestConn star, and much more.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

